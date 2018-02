A man destroyed his home while trying to use a smoke bomb to rid a crawlspace of skunks.

The Detroit Free Press reports the man’s attempt sparked a fire Monday that quickly spread from the crawlspace to the first floor. The fire eventually spread through the walls and attic of the rental property.

The fire Chief said the house was a complete loss. He also said no skunk carcasses were found.

What’s the craziest thing you’ve done to get rid of a nasty cridder?