Smart Underwear?

This is something for people who like to workout, eat healthy, and take care of their body. This is obviously not for me. Skiin, monitors your heart rate, activity and even posture! Skiin also monitors sleep quality, breathing rate, calories and much more. This high tech underwear is available in boxers or briefs and feature a 24-hour battery that powers six sensors, which are sewn into the fabric. The sensors are connected to your phone.

Hurry and get yours before they are all gone! <—-sarcasm.

If you decide these are something you could go for, it will only cost you $279 for four pairs. I said “only” like they are cheap. They obviously are not.

