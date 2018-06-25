So I Talk To My Pecan Tree. Don’t You?

Here’s a question. Do you ever talk to anything other than a human being? For instance, when my pecan tree starts dropping those annoying tassels in the spring, I tell it to STOP! When it starts dropping buckets of pecans in the fall, I tell it not to stop! As a matter of fact, I talk to the radio or television if someone says something ridiculous. I talk to Mac Wee Bit the Collie dog and Slinky the cat AND MY CAR if it decides to be a brat. Weird, huh? Not really. In fact, it’s perfectly normal which is why I am perfectly okay with admitting that I talk to almost everything at times. There’s even a name for this practice; anthropomorphize, which means the innate practice of attaching all kinds of thoughts and meanings to anything from our pets to our cars, to a piece of clothing that never gets worn (all alone in the closet), to a golf club that just made a bad shot (in your hands).

So if you’ve ever wondered if you were a bit wonky for talking to …who knows what….maybe the table you just ran into, rest assured. Many, many studies prove that as humans we are all born with the need to “anthropomorphize”. Now, if you start talking to black helicopters circling your house, that MIGHT be a problem. What do you talk to besides other humans? Please take our KLLL Instapoll and let us know!

