Soccer Releases 2018 Schedule

Red Raiders to play nine games at John Walker in the fall.

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech soccer head coach Tom Stone announced Tuesday the team’s 2018 game schedule. The slate will include nine home contests – four of which will be Big 12 matches.

The Red Raiders will begin their fall campaign with their annual exhibition match at Denver on Aug. 11. Their first of three two-game weekends will take place Aug. 17 and 19, when they play host to New Mexico and Pepperdine. The Waves, who finished last season ranked No. 20, will be Tech’s highest-ranked non-conference opponent.

The Red Raiders will then head to San Diego State on Aug. 24 after playing host to them last year. They will be looking for their third-straight win against the Aztecs since first adding them to their yearly schedule in 2016. They will return home and welcome Abilene Christian on Aug. 26.

The Red Raiders will head to the east coast on Sept. 1 for a matchup with Boston College.

The John Walker Soccer Complex’s second fully-booked weekend will begin when the Red Raiders host Florida International on Sept. 7 before playing a match against Oregon State on Sept. 9. This will be the first time playing against either school.

After taking on the Beavers, Tech will head west for a weekend in Los Angeles, where they will make their final preparations for conference play. There, they will battle California State, Northridge (Sept. 14) and Loyola Marymount (Sept. 16). They are unbeaten in four total contests against the two.

The Red Raiders will kick off their Big 12 schedule with two home matches. The Mountaineers of West Virginia, who represented the conference in the NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals last season, will visit on Sept. 21. Tech will turn around and host Iowa State on Sept. 23, whom they have beaten nine times in the last 11 years, including five of the last six.

Coach Stone will be looking for his fifth-straight win against the Sooners of Oklahoma when he travels to Norman on Sept. 28 for his first conference road test. They will conclude the weekend and the month of September with a home match against Baylor on Sept. 30before embarking on a four-game road trip.

The Raiders will begin that trip with a match at Oklahoma State on Oct. 5. After a Sunday off, they will head to Kansas to play Kansas State (Oct. 12) and Kansas (Oct. 14). They will conclude 2018’s road slate with an Oct. 19 match against TCU before returning home to host the Longhorns of Texas on Oct. 25.

—TECH—

Jeremy O’Brien

