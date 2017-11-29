There is Something to Look Forward Too

I have been a fan of the Marvel movie franchise since they started things of with RDJ in the Iron Man series. Sorry but the first Hulk movie and the Toby McGuire Spiderman films had their charms, but come on!

Then came the introduction of Thor, and Captain America, then the first Avengers film released and I was hooked! It had everything a movie needed to have. It took you through the roller coaster of emotions. Of course it was an all action film and there were lots of amazing action sequences, but you laughed at the hysterical one liners, and the physical comedy. And yes… I kind of cried when I thought Tony was going to sacrifice himself for Earth, and I thought that he was going to leave Pepper alone in this world. Actually the thought still leaves me a little misty eyed. The fact is it is such a well played out film!

I’m not the only one that is excited about this film.

The Avengers: Infinity War trailer is better than the entire Justice League movie. — Rob Lowder (@Rob_Lowder) November 29, 2017

Wanna know who dies in Avengers: Infinity War?

DC — Taaran Chanana (@iamtaaran) November 29, 2017

No one can understand how hyped I am for avengers infinity war — christy marin (@christyymarin) November 29, 2017

What I’m looking forward to from this film is to see how they incorporate all the story lines… Hello Guardians of the Galaxy cast. I’m also interested to see how this film supports 67 superheros and their story lines. That is not a typo, 67, is the actual count. And yes I know that this is suppose to be the ultimate superhero war, but I am also genuinely curious how this movie won’t need a 10 hour run time. Due to the just sheer number of potential story lines.

This trailer just showed everyone what nerd dreams are made of and inside I am gleefully doing back flips. I am also tallying up the cost of finishing out my movie collection so that I can watch all the movies in chronological order. Yes there is an appropriate order and I think this 3 Avengers film is coming kind of quick.

The Chrono order of Marvel films no one asked for: Captain America TFA

Iron Man

Iron man 2

Hulk

Thor

Avengers

Iron man 3

Thor 2

Captain America WS

Guardians

Guardians 2

Avengers AOU

Ant Man

Captain America CW

Doctor strange

Spider-Man HC

Thor 3

Black Panther

Infinity War — Shamir Jackson (@Shammy335) November 29, 2017

So join me in the pain staking task of waiting for the film to drop, but feel free to hit play on the trailer as many times as you need. I know I will be doing the same thing.