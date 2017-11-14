It Sounds Like A Great Movie

Russian scientists in Siberia have found a perfectly preserved 50,000 year old lion cub weighing in at almost 9 pounds. They are thinking the cub is around 8 weeks old, but are having its teeth examined to truly determine the age of the cub. Sex of the cub is undetermined at this point, it is a perfectly preserved specimen, because the limbs are preserved and show no signs of external trauma. In fact the cub was found with milk in its system, which could give scientist insight into the feeding habits of the species, which could help determine what contributed to their extinction.

Now while this specimen is perfectly preserved, so much so that scientist are hoping to extract this cubs DNA and clone it.

This sounds like a great movie idea!

Oh wait….

Four movies all of which warn of the evil of playing God. Think of it as a more modern palatable spin on Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein.

I'm 100% sure cloning an extinct Siberian cave lion falls into the bad idea category. — KC (@44Chavito) November 10, 2017

Jurase Park with Cave Lions! What could go wrong? — Arulus (@Arulus75) November 14, 2017

Jurrasic Park worked out well — JRagermeister (@JRagermeister) November 14, 2017

I love that one person even throws out a quote from the movie!

Long live Dr. Ian Malcom! While I understand that there could be lots a great knowledge gained, I think there is plenty to be gained without a Jurassic Park type incident. So when we hear that there is a rare large cat terrorizing Russia, at least we will know where it all started.