Space Moutain Creator Takes One Last Ride

Disneyland opened early so that a very special guest could ride the iconic Space Mountain one last time.

Disneyland employees welcomed 87 year old Bill Watkins to the park & allowed him and a friend to take a private ride on the classic roller coaster. But Watkins isn’t just any old Disneyland fan. He happens to be the man who designed Space Moutain more than 40 years ago

Watkins, who walks with a cane and sometimes needs a wheelchair to get around, said it would be his last time on the ride. When the ride came to an end, the 87 yr old asked to go again, only this time he wanted the lights turned off so that he could experience it the way millions of others have since 1975. He said its much better in the dark