Spring Game: What to Know

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech will close spring practices Saturday night when the Red Raiders host the annual Spring Game inside Jones AT&T Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m.with free admission provided for all fans through the Gate 1 (southwest corner) and Gate 6 (southeast corner) entrances.

Already planning on heading to the Spring Game? Here’s a list of what to know for Saturday’s game:

TELEVISION COVERAGE

Television coverage of the Spring Game will be provided on FOX Sports Southwest Plus and the FOX Sports Go app as John Harris and Chris Level will call the action while Robert Giovannetti and Taylor Peters will host various interviews throughout the game from the sidelines.

PARKING INFORMATION

Parking will be available in the commuter lots east and west of Jones AT&T Stadium on a first-come, first-served basis. Fans are encouraged to arrive to the game early for parking closest to the stadium.

POSTGAME AUTOGRAPH SESSION TO FOLLOW SPRING GAME

The Red Raiders and head coach Kliff Kingsbury will be available for a postgame autograph session immediately following the game. Fans will be allowed down to the Jones AT&T Stadium turf where Kingsbury and the Red Raiders will be lined up for autographs during the 45-minute session. Texas Tech will have posters available for autographs.

SCORING FORMAT

The Spring Game will have a special scoring system to determine the winner between the offense and defense. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury and his staff are expected to rotate between the starting units and reserves throughout the game, which is expected to cover roughly 100 plays altogether.

The offense will utilize a traditional scoring system with 6 points earned for a touchdown, 3 for a field goal and 1 for an extra point. The defense, meanwhile, will be rewarded for various plays, highlighted by six points for a defensive touchdown (plus an addition point for the PAT) and four for a forced turnover. The defense will also receive points for the following: Missed FG (3), Sack (3), 3 & Out (2), 4th Down Stop (2), Safety (2).

MEET-YOUR-SEAT EVENT SET TO PRELUDE SPRING GAME

Red Raider fans can select their seats for the 2018 season prior to the Spring Game as the Texas Tech Ticket Office will host its annual Meet-Your-Seat event beginning at 4 p.m.Saturday afternoon. Ticket sales representatives will be on site at Jones AT&T Stadium to assist fans with purchasing season tickets.

CLEAR BAG POLICY IN PLACE FOR SPRING GAME

Texas Tech fans are reminded that the university’s Clear Bag Policy will be in effect for the Spring Game.

TEXAS TECH TEAMS WITH SPECIAL OLYMPICS OF TEXAS FOR SPRING GAME

Texas Tech will host several “Fearless Dream Athletes” in conjunction with the Spring Game as part of a partnership with Special Olympics of Texas. The nine athletes joining the Red Raider football program for the game include Eric Lowe, Ben Garcia, Jackson Poteet, Monica Pena, George Williams, Deverian Walker, Devin Moncrief, Thomas Martinez and Mary Berry.

LIVE COVERAGE PROVIDED VIA @TEXASTECHFB ON TWITTER

Fans unable to make it to the Spring Game should follow @TexasTechFB on Twitter as well as TexasTech_FB on both Snapchat and Instagram for full coverage of Saturday’s game.

