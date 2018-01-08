Why I Started Fly Fishing

This past weekend I (Jeff) watched one of my all-time favorite movies, “A River Runs Through It”. I remember the first time I saw this movie, I thought “wow, I’d love to try that sometime”. The art of fly fishing, the scenery of the locations where you can fly fish, and the challenge of learning about it are what ultimately drew my interest. While “A River Runs Through It” is certainly not a “fly fishing movie”, it does depict the magic of fly fishing within the story of a 1920’s Montana family. If you’ve never seen the movie, check out the clip below to get an idea of why I love this movie.

For years after seeing this movie I dreamed of fly fishing in a remote location in Montana or Colorado or somewhere else blessed with the type of scenery right off a postcard. I spent years dreaming about it but never actually trying it. I finally got serious about actually trying it two years ago. I received a rod and reel for my birthday and began studying YouTube videos to learn the craft. I quickly discovered there were a million aspects to fly fishing. Things like knot tying, fly tying, fly selection, casting technique, matching the hatch, just to name a few. I became immediately discouraged thinking “how do I even get started?” One day I walked into Mountain Hideaway and asked the guy in the fly fishing area of the store, “What do I need to get a fly in the water today and start fly fishing?” He pointed me to a few basics, I purchased them and headed to a playa lake. Those basics were my aforementioned rod and reel, a newly purchased fly, and some leader and tippet. After watching some knot tying demonstrations on the Orvis Fly Fishing website www.orvis.com/fly-fishing I was on my way.

Casting my first fly into the lake was an exhilarating experience. It wasn’t the perfect cast, but it was the beginning of an adventure I’d been dreaming of for many years. I didn’t catch my first fish until my 12th trip.

Catching a fish on a fly is a delicate process to say the least. Once I had reeled it in I truly felt like a fly fisherman.

Sometimes I can’t decide what it is about fly fishing that I love the most. Is it the thrill of catching a fish? Is it the scenery in the areas that make great fly fishing trips? Is it the art and challenge of making a perfect cast? Or maybe it’s the endless knowledge one can acquire in the pursuit of being an accomplished fly angler. Whatever it is, I love all of it. It’s a great way to lower your blood pressure, lower your stress from work or everything that is going on in the world today.

If you would like to get started fly fishing, Lubbock has some really good places to go for expert advice and fly fishing gear. My favorites are Mountain Hideaway, Cabela’s, and Fly Wild Outfitters. Fly fishing is as complicated as you want to make it and as expensive as you want to make it as well. To get started, keep it simple and don’t spend a ton of money on gear. And I’d recommend taking a casting course to get started. Lubbock is home to an excellent fly fishing club, Lubbock Fly Fishers. Click here to learn more http://www.lubbockflyfishers.com/