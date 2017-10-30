Would You Stay In a Haunted House? We Are!

“The Boo Crew”, Jeff, Megan and Mudflap and myself, will be staying in a house that has a very creepy history. To be honest, I have been having second thoughts. Although, I have come to the conclusion that I will do it. Simply because I am obsessed with scaring people. Perhaps it is my time.

There is a whole back story to Woodrow Haunted Manor. I do not know the exact details of the stories but I will tell you what I do know. The stories I am about to tell you are true.

An unarmed man was killed in the cotton field that surrounds Woodrow Haunted Manor in 2000. The man’s family lived in the house.

Great time at the haunted house. They even scared the girls that were too afraid to enter. Posted by Harrison Roberts on Sunday, October 29, 2017

The details on these next two stories are a bit unclear and perhaps just “stories”, but one thing is true indeed. I have heard people say these stories are in fact, real.

An alleged “Psychotic Veterinarian” once lived in this house. In the back there are huge cages in a small building that once housed dogs. These cages are not “kennels”. They are cages. There’s a difference. After these dogs gave birth, she would allegedly re-insert the puppies back into the mother and stitch her up. Really weird and cruel stuff.

https://twitter.com/KLLLKris/status/921547634183204864

The last story, I do not know much about. All I know is what I feel is a credible source briefly said. At the top of the stairs someone allegedly killed a young girl. If I heard them correctly, I believe she said it was a girl in her early twenties. That’s about all I know.

With all of that said. Jeff, Megan, and Mudflap and I will be spending all night in this place, tonight! Why are you doing this you ask? I have no clue.

Woodrow Haunted Manor. A liiitle creepy. Open until midnight! Woodrow Road and I-27! #TheHauntedHauntedHouse #963KLLL pic.twitter.com/KFS0LRZIGT — Kris Mason (@KLLLKris) October 21, 2017

Follow me:

Facebook: Kris Mason

Twitter: KLLLKris

Instagram: krismason963

Snap Chat: krisklll (Kris Mason)