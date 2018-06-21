Steve Martin/Martin Short: New Netflix Special Is Beyond Funny

“An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life”. When I saw that title I knew this was going to be right up my alley. I did a blog a few months ago on Steve Martin because of his ability to do basically anything. Martin Short is no different and this special proves it. I watched this for the first time last night and what’s cool about this is the fact that I was smiling the entire time while watching and I laughed hysterically often. The fact that these two can keep me grinnin’ from ear to ear for two hours straight proves that Steve Martin and Martin Short are the best in the biz.

Some might argue that point. You know, that Steve and Martin are the best in comedy. Together they are an absolute powerhouse that couldn’t be taken down with a wrecking ball of bad publicity or anything else for that matter. Martin Short is corkey and extremely energetic and Steve is the one that brings it back a bit. The perfect balance. This is just clean fun comedy that is extremely funny. It’s basically a variety show but better. They do drop a necessary evil twice during the show. It rhymes with brother trucker. You have now probably said the actual word in your head and I apologize for that but it’s kind of a big one so I felt you should know. 😀 Other than that the show is clean.

Steve Martin and Martin Short met on the set of Three Amigos. It’s about three actors from Hollywood who receive a letter form Mexico pleading for their help to fight off “El Guapo”. The leader of a Mexican gang trying to take over their village. The people of Santa Poco had seen the popular Three Amigos movies and didn’t realize they were actors. Not actual gunfighters who could save their village from evil doers. So the Three Amigos read the letter and thought it was an acting gig. They take the “job” and quickly realize it is not a written script made for the silver screen. Oh no, this was a real life or death situation. But it was too late. It’s a classic so watch the movie!

Dusty (Chevy Chase): What does that mean? Infamous?

Ned (Martin Short): Ugh, Dusty. IN-famous is when you’re more than famous. This man El Guapo is not famous he’s IN-famous!

Introducing El Guapo and Jefe.

Check out this show. It’s well worth your time. If you don’t have Netflix get it. It’s well worth your money!

