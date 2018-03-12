Steve Martin’s Take On Marty Robbins’ “El Paso” Is Hilarious

Marty Robbins is one of country music’s biggest legends. My grandfather was a truck driver and I often rode with him on the long hauls. We went all over the place. Marty Robbins was one of his favorite singers. We would cruise the big rig and listen to Marty Robbins tapes most of the time. My grandfather was also into Merle Haggard, Bob Wills, Hank Williams, Johnny Cash, Patsy Cline, Waylon, Earnest Tubb and the list goes on and on. He had all kinds of cassette tapes! The only new country he cared for at that time was King George. You know you’re a good artists when you can appeal to your own generation and older generations. George did that.

I really enjoy everything about Steve Martin. He is a comical genius. The “El Paso” video is from his 1980 TV special “Comedy Is Not Pretty.” I saw this video for the first time a few years ago and I laugh just as hard now as I did the first time. Come to think of it, this may be the second time I have blogged this video but what the hell, it’s worth it!

Aside for his comical side, most people do not know that Steve Martin is an awesome banjo player. He received a Grammy for his Bluegrass album titled “The Crow: New Songs for the 5-String Banjo”. Steve often collaborates with the band Steep Canyon Rangers. They are a very good band that became even better with Steve Martin. Don’t take my word for it, check it out for yourself!

Follow me:

Facebook: Kris Mason

Twitter: KLLLKris

Instagram: krismason

Snapchat: krisklll