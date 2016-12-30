I think America is probably the most boring country when it comes to New Year’s traditions. I mean, we do a countdown to midnight while a crystal ball drops or set off fireworks and that’s about it. We celebrate New Year’s and our independence day with fireworks and we didn’t even create them, China did! What’s up with that?

Anyway, there are all kinds of traditions from from all around the globe and some of them are just weird. Walking around with empty suitcases hoping for a year of travel? If that’s the case shouldn’t the suitcase be full??? I do like Russia’s tradition…that’s pretty clever.

Strange New Year’s Traditions Around the Globe

Argentina – Women wear pink underwear to bring love in the new year–Sounds like a desperate woman to me.

Australia – People step outside banging pots and pans at midnight–To the neighbor in Australia that doesn’t celebrate New Year’s: Sorry ’bout ya.

Brazil – They wear white on New Year’s to scare away bad spirits–Makes sense to me.

Chile – Eat a spoonful of lentils at midnight for a year filled with prosperity and wealth–What the hell is a lentil?

Colombia – Folks walk around their neighborhood with empty suitcases hoping for a year filled with travel–It worked for Sofia Vergara.

The Philippenes – They believe that wearing polka dots will bring a good year–For some reason, that sounds more like a white america tradition.

Puerto Rico – They fill pots with water and throw them out the front door–What the hell for?

Russia – A wish is written on paper, burned, and the ashes are put into a glass of champagne, which has to be finished by midnight.–My personal favorite, but also a very “white person” thing to do.

Spain – 12 grapes are eaten at midnight to symbolize 12 happy months ahead.–I’m down with grapes.

Well, there ya go. America is officially the most boring when it comes to New Year’s traditions. I’m going to Colombia for New Year’s next year. Only because when I walk around at night with an empty suitcase here in America, I look crazy.

Happy New Year everyone…Stay safe not sober.