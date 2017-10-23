Stray Dog Finds Unxpected Home

A wedding party was going on outside when it started to rain. So the wedding was then moved inside. But there was one guest who didn’t receive an invitation…..a muddy stray dog.

Wedding organizers led the wet dog back outside but the dog kept coming back. The dog even walked down the aisle and laid down on brides veil.

The decided to feed the dog 🐕 but when he was done eating the dog left.

After the wedding the couple couldn’t stop thinking about the dog so they went on social media to find the dog.

Finnaly after some investigating they were reunited with him and they decided to adopt him. They named him Snoop and gave him a home. with them.