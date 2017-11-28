Students In Our Community – Need Your Help

Communities In Schools of the South Plains is excited to announce a new heart-warming holiday event, Pj’s, Nooks, and Storybooks, which will benefit students in our community. The event will be held December 21, 2017, from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm at McWhorter Elementary School, located at 2711 1st St., Lubbock, TX.

In addition to a fun evening in which pre-school and elementary students of McWhorter Elementary will receive a pair of pajamas, a book, and the opportunity to meet Santa Claus, the purpose of PJ’s, Nooks, and Storybooks is to provide role models for at-risk students, giving them one-on-one attention that highlights the importance of reading, as well to give the gift of pajamas to students who quite possibly have never owned a pair before.

We would like to invite you to join us at Pj’s, Nooks, and Storybooks and come read to a student. All volunteers are being asked to donate a pair of pajamas and a read-aloud book. The age and pajama size of your student will be assigned to you before the event. If you are unable to purchase these items, but would still like to volunteer, please let me know. If you are unable to attend, but want to contribute or would like to donate additional books or pajamas, your donations would be extremely appreciated. All media outlets and community leaders are encouraged to volunteer with us. If you have already emailed your interest don’t worry, we have you marked down an we will contact you by December 15th with the age and size of your student.

If you are unable to participate you can still help us by sharing this information with your friends and family that may be interested. There is an event on our Facebook page that you can share as well. (Our Facebook page is Communities In Schools of the South Plains)

The mission of Communities in Schools of the South Plains is to surround students with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life. The objective is to prevent kids from dropping out of school by giving them the tools they need to be successful. These tools include evidence-based programs and services that address the academic, non-academic, cognitive, and social and emotional factors that directly impact a student’s ability to persist and be successful, not only in school but throughout life. Communities in Schools of the South Plains’ programs work! However, none of it would be possible without the support of community partners such as you.

Please contact me at penny.jones@cissouthplains.org or 806-300-4444 no later than December 14, 2018 to volunteer and/or donate. Visit www.cissouthplains.org to learn more about Communities In Schools of the South Plains.