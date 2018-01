If you have too much time on your hands these are some great questions to ask Alexa

How many fingers am I hold up?

At the movie theater, which arm rest is mine?

If I were electrocuted by you, can you tell everyone you Alexa-Cuted me?

What would you like for your birthday?

Alexa, is there ever enough cow bell?

Do you think its possible for a machine to fall in love? Asking for a friend.