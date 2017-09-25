Everyone is taking about NFL players taking a knee, how about we all take a seat and have some thought provoking discussion.

This all started with a guy named Colin Kaepernick… Last season he thought that he would make a statement about police brutality by taking a knee during the national anthem. Now I know many of you are thinking what?

Let’s recap what was actually going on in the world last year. A riot broke out in Charlotte after a 43 year old black man was shot by police, while brandishing a gun. A riot broke out in Milwalkee after police shot a black man with a gun in his hand. A riot broke out St. Paul after police killed a black man. There was the riot that broke out after Freddie Gray in Baltimore, a black man who died while in police custody.

This was big news, then there came the fall out, people intentionally picking off police officers, Dallas is the biggest of these incidents.

Then there was Kaepernick who took a knee…

I’ve never been a huge supporter of the NFL, so the call to boycott was irrelevant to me.

This season however… it looks like these guys just don’t get it.

I understand with all certainty that they have as much right to free speech as I do. I have plenty of loved ones who have fought for this right. My problem is with good ole Goodell. You know the guy who is heading up the empire that is the NFL.

We will air this Unity spot in tonight’s game. It reflects the unifying force of our great game, our players & clubs https://t.co/b6AOOLihKl — Roger Goodell (@nflcommish) September 24, 2017

He talks about unity, but there is a problem with the words that he’s speaking and the hypocrisy that I am seeing coming out of the NFL.

Let’s completely get off the topic of the anthem for a minute and lets discuss the 9/11 shoes. Don’t remember?

In 2016, the #NFL threatened players with fines 4wearing patriotic cleats on 9/11~Why @nflcommish has SO much contempt 4American🇺🇸patriotism pic.twitter.com/Jc55ofPYSK — 🍃🌸Sophia🌸🍃 (@surfermom77) September 25, 2017

There were lots of NFL players that wanted to wear these cleats when they played games on 9/11. However, Goodell, said any player wearing the cleats would be fined. So many players chose not to take the field wearing a representation of remembrance for all those that were lost during the terror attacks in 2001, because Goodell squashed it.

Then there was this guy that would take a knee for religious reason… I think his name was Tebow.

I’m confused, when Tim Tebow kneels it’s insulting, but when Colin Kaepernick does he’s an American hero? Strange. #StandForOurAnthem — Noah Yinger (@NoahYinger1) September 25, 2017

Tebow was ostracized for his decision… despite how far he took his team. In fact if I’m not mistaken he’s out a job over this one. This was also around the time when bakeries were refusing service for same sex weddings and people were working to shut the homophobes down. This is a whole different discussion.

What is getting me is this whole see my way or I will beat you into submission mentality. That is wrong… It’s so wrong, and it’s not what my family fought for.

So the same guy who fined players for remembering 9/11, telling the Cowboys they couldn’t wear stickers to remember the police officers who were slain in a sniper shooting, and fines players for dancing in the end zone… You Mr. Goodell are the problem. I could care less about the fact that they have the right to express themselves, I just ask that you give equal time to others who wish to express themselves.

In all honesty from where I set Mr. Goodell, you are trying to pick and choose causes, when you shouldn’t be. It’s all or nothing, on this argument, and there isn’t a grey area, well… not since I last checked.

I agree with very little that comes from Jerry Jones, but I do agree with his statement on the whole knee matter.

He pays your salary, you are his employee, if you don’t like his rules, find another job, some where else… You know like the rest of America. My problem with this is the privileged upper crust telling me what I should and shouldn’t do. I’m sure there are plenty of those guys who went through a lot to get where they are, but to hear them crying about their kids growing up in this world. I can only pray that I have the millions that have been handed to you to raise my children on. That money that you are making will pay for your kid to have privilege that you never had, nor my children ever will… So sorry if I have a hard time buying into your privileged protest.

I know that people are mad about it, because politics are being thrown in their face all the time, and then when you think you can get a break, it shows up in your sports programming. I’ve turned it off, and will continue to turn off movements that continue to deepen the divide in this country. Having half of your team standing and the other half kneeling. That’s not unity, that’s the problem. We have got to STAND as a united front to make things change.

If Kaepernick wants to impress me he needs to spend his down time in DC on Capitol hill to get things changed, right now, all he’s done is create noise. Noise with no action does not provide a fruitful benefit for anyone.

I’m going to leave you with some quotes.

“We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”- Preamble of the Constitution

“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”- First Amendment of the Constitution of the United States