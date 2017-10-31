Taxes Explained

Taxes were explained in the most brilliant way possible, by Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Yes, I get that this is the most simplistic version possible, but in light of people throwing fits about how this new tax reform will hurt everyone, but the one percenters, it won’t. Tax breaks in any form hurt no one. Those that are using the system will still have access to it. I did find it amusing that one tweet broke so many people.

Congratulations to @SpeakerRyan, @GOPLeader, @SteveScalise and to the Republican Party on Budget passage yesterday. Now for biggest Tax Cuts — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2017

It’s the tax cuts that got so many people up in arms, and I have no idea why. I grew up in an era that profited off of Reganomics. For those of you who aren’t sure what that is, just know that this was the era that the term “Yuppie” was coined in.

But for many people tax cuts, and letting you keep more of your hard earned cash seems like a bad idea.

On tax cuts: an unpopular plan pushed by an unpopular President enabled by unpopular Congress will have no political benefit in 2018. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) October 31, 2017

Sarah Huckabee Sanders just delivered the most detailed version of the Tax Plan from the White House to date. It ends with tax evasion. — Frederick Douglass (@gettinnoticedmo) October 30, 2017

No surprise Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her beer bong analogy to explain Trump's tax reform. How else would #MAGA understand?#TrumpRussia pic.twitter.com/UyIdkCo2Yw — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) October 31, 2017

Sarah Huckabee Sanders says if we tax highest earners “they might start drinking overseas” Wow. I’m speechless. — sedespres (@sedespres) October 30, 2017

One thing that I noticed over the last election cycle was that Bernie Sanders was all about the free stuff. College, healthcare, and more, but more importantly he wanted to tax the wealthy elite. This is a term that comes up a lot in history. It’s seen as land owners, Dukes and Dutchess, Lords and Ladies, and more importantly the bourgeois (this term comes up from the French Revolution and is pretty applicable to social classes both pre and post revolution). On the other side of that you have the laborers, the slaves (slavery was a thing long before the deep south and the civil war, in fact it had a heavy hand in the Irish immigration into America), and the proletariat.

To keep things simple, like it probably is in Bernie’s mind, we have three classes, the do nothings, the working class and the wealthy elite.

The do nothings are in this scenario are the ones that Sarah talked about getting the beer for free. The working class are those who pay the varying amounts depending on their income, and the wealthy elite are the ones who are paying out the most money at the end of the night.

There is a problem with that, when it comes to how Bernie is defining the upper 1 percent. Before I get to that let me ask you a couple of questions… are you a small business owner? Or do you and your significant other (joint household income) earn more than $192,000? Oh you do make that and more? Welcome to the top 2 percent. This is where Bernie wants to tax you to the gills at 90%… He talked about this more than once, and this is how he planned on paying for all the free stuff. This is not the just the wealth elite y’all… this tax trickles down to us. If the wealthy business holders pay more in taxes we will see a rise in the cost of goods and services, which means that we are footing the bill for this tax. So I’m all for tax cuts. For everyone.

And I’m gonna just add this nice little nugget about universal healthcare. Most countries with socialized health care have stricter immigration polices and offer less advancement within the medical community than say, the system we had prior to ACA. This among many other problems, including long waits, privileged care that can only be afforded by the wealthy, and more.

So I say bring on the tax cuts!