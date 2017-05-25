Teacher Goes Above & Beyond To Help Student Graduate
By mudflap
|
May 25, 2017 @ 8:16 AM

Jeff – You don’t see this very often.  Thank goodness for teachers like this.

Megan – Teachers are the salt of the earth

Mudflap – Now that’s going above & beyond

Related Content

UPDATE: Were Charges Filed Against Mother of Boy ...
Toddler Sings Dolly Parton Song
Florina falls off stage
What A Burger What A Replay Of The Day “Baby...
Hear high pitched noise keeping residents up all n...
Minions Christmas Song
Comments