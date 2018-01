Thank you for the honor to sing our National Anthem. Now let’s #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/yBmdSD7wIb

alright lil man…. Bring Daddy some good luck tonite! Its ur first #NationalChampionship game and u look better in red and black!! 🤜🏼🤛🏼 #godawgs pic.twitter.com/cvm0xbpDYR

— Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) January 8, 2018