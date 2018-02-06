Tech Trio Takes Top 200m Indoor Marks

The Red Raiders claim five more top-ten school records on day two of the Texas Tech Open.

LUBBOCK, Texas – Day two of the Texas Tech Open brought in some more top performances, continuing the streak of shattered records at the Sports Performance Center.

“I was so pleased with all of the performances this weekend,” head coach Wes Kittley explained. “Obviously the 200m is what stood out to me. I was also proud of Justin and Odaine in the triple jump and Brandon and Drew in the pole vault. This weekend was more than I expected and I couldn’t’ be happier with how we’re looking in these few last meets.”

Three Red Raiders raced to make history in the first heat of the 200-meter dash this afternoon, all claiming nation, world and school leading positions.

Nigerian sprinter Divine Oduduru claimed his third Texas Tech indoor all-time record this year with a blazing fast 20.18 finish. Oduduru’s performance staked a claim on the No. 3 all-time NCAA performance list, beating out a 20.19 run from Trayvon Bromell of Baylor from 2015.

This race, only his second indoor 200m race ever, pushed down his previous all-time school record of 20.49 from the Red Raider Invitational to No. 3. Oduduru’s time holds as the fastest 200m run in the world this year.

Yesterday, he claimed the 60-meter dash school record with a time of 6.58. This 60m time is the second-fastest in the nation and tenth-fastest in the world.

“Competing against Andrew is great,” Oduduru said. “We are tue training partners, so getting to compete together and push each other and grow together is truly great.”

Andrew Hudson finished just behind Oduduru with his 20.42 lifetime-best performance, claiming the second-best Texas Tech indoor mark all-time. Not only does Hudson earn his third mark in the Texas Tech record book, but he moves to No. 2 in the nation and in the world.

“We’ve been wanting to go 1-2 for a long time, and today we made that happen,” Hudson explained.

Senior sprinter Steven Champlin joined the top-25 world rankings with his 20.89 race. Champlin sits behind Oduduru and Hudson at a No. 12 world ranked and No. 8 nationally-ranked position.

The men’s triple jump competition was dominated by Odaine Lewis and Justin Hall. Lewis’ second jump of 15.93m/52-3.25 marked a lifetime best for the junior transfer. This distance ranks 10th in the nation. Hall had an initial leap of 15.64m/51-3.75 for his lifetime best mark, sitting 22nd on the national list.

Drew McMichael and Brandon Bray faced off in the men’s pole vault, both ending up with new indoor personal-best marks to finish 1-2. The two took the No. 9 all-time Texas Tech indoor pole vault marks at their final height of 5.39m/17-8.25. This bar ranks 11th in the nation on the NCAA indoor qualifying list.

Brianna Johnson and Chelsey Cole both racked up personal best marks in the women’s triple jump competition. Johnson snagged her third-place finish with a 12.80m/42-0 leap. Cole was not far behind with her 12.46m/40-10.50 leap for fifth. These marks rank 22nd and 45th on the national qualifying list.

Duke Kicinski competed in his fifth shot put competition of the year, claiming his fifth top-two finish and first No. 1 finish. Kicinski claimed the win with his 18.01m/59-1.25 toss on his fourth attempt.

Next weekend, the Red Raiders will host Abilene Christian, Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Butler Community College, Kansas State, North Texas, TCU, Texas A&M Corpus Christi and UTA for the Texas Tech Shootout on February 9-10.

