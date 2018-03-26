Tech’s Basketball 🏀 Team Arrives Back In Lubbock

The Texas Tech Basketball team arrived back in lubbock at apx 2:30 🕝 this morning and were greeted with a nice crowd.
We are all proud of this team and know that this program is in great hands with Coach Beard at the helm.
Congrats on a great year Red Raiders, thanks for the ride you gave all the fans this year. Let’s do it again!
Our Red Raiders are home in Raiderland! Thanks for the memories, @TexasTechMBB! We are counting down the days until next season! pic.twitter.com/rRJKnWxoLT
— TexasTechAlumniAssoc (@TTUAlumniAssoc) March 26, 2018