Tech’s Basketball 🏀 Team Arrives Back In Lubbock
By mudflap
|
Mar 26, 2018 @ 5:48 AM

The Texas Tech Basketball team arrived back in lubbock at apx 2:30 🕝 this morning and were greeted with a nice crowd.

We are all proud of this team and know that this program is in great hands with Coach Beard at the helm.

Congrats on a great year Red Raiders, thanks for the ride you gave all the fans this year.   Let’s do it again!

