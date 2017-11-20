Texas Man Steals $1.2 Million Worth Of Fajita Meat

It’s just like a Texan to go out and steal $1.2 Million worth of beef.

In Brownsville Texas a former juvenile justice department worker has been arrested on a delicious felony theft charge. Felony charges ain’t cool either way, but a felon theft charge? People don’t hire thieves. Can’t trust ’em.

This is what happens when I do not have a good selection of legal pictures to choose from. You get a sausage in the middle of a blog about beef. You’re welcome.

So before I get to this guys name and some other details, let me set you up nicely here. This Juvenile Justice Department worker missed work one day and a shipment for 800 pounds of fajita meat showed up while he was out. Thing is, the Juvenile Justice Department doesn’t serve fajitas. The delivery driver says, “Well, I’ve been delivering fajita meat here for 9 years!” NINE years!! He had taken $1.2 Million worth of fajita meat over a span of nine years.

The District Attorney told the Brownsville Herald that Gilberto Escaramilla was fired in August. Police obtained a warrant and found mounds of fajita meat in his fridge. $1.2 Million worth actually. Hilarious. He probably thought his salary was low and decided to “stick it to the man” by having Super Bowl parties and family cook out’s, courtesy of the Juvenile Justice Department. This guy is living like a jailhouse prince right now. When word gets around that he stole from the very people that keep them locked in their cells, he will have more food than anyone in the joint. Food is money in the slammer!!

Living like a “jailhouse prince” is nothing to brag about. The dude is still a thief. He was no Robbin Hood. Taking from the system and giving to the poor. No, he took from the system and and gave to himself. That could be just as poetic if it were to make a statement. But he wasn’t. He just didn’t want to spend money on food.

He admitted to the crime after being confronted by his boss.

