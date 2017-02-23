Turns out Texas has a pig problem and it turns out that legislatures are looking to poison to fix it.

I’m not real sure what type of demographic is reading this, but if you have read any of my previous posts you know that I am a hunter. I own guns, and bows, and partake in all sorts of things that some people might find unsavory for a woman to take part in… but depending on who you are you might think they are just unsavory things to be partaking in period.

But none the less, I want to explore this poison used as animal control idea… cause I am on the fence about it. I’ll admit that I see both the pro and the con to it.

Like I said I hunt…

I in fact hunt pigs every time we are at our ranch.

The reason I hunt them every time is because of the amount of damage these animals can cause to property, crops, and in many cases humans.

These animals will take you on, your dog on and anything else that it wants. Which I’m not gonna lie, if I am confronted with an animal with a temper, and weighs in at over 200 pounds, I want a gun and some ammo.

I know your thinking they can’t get that big in the wild… Oh but they do my friends, but they do.

I would like to take a minute and note the tusks on the pig above.

Just to give you an idea of the sizes they come in.

Feral hogs really are no laughing matter I will tell you that much. We do have a German Shepard, Bruce who loves to catch smaller pigs. He’s a pig dog, he’s fast and can be mean when its called for, but we have a vest that Bruce wears when we go out, because we know how dangerous feral hogs are.

So believe me when I say I understand the problem. Plus when they travel in packs of sometimes 30 or more, and you know of at least 3 packs that frequent your property, the logistics get hairy.

So here is the thing about the government looking at the poisoning as an option to rectify the feral hog population. Land owners have already been doing this, when you own your land and you want to fix a problem you will take the measure to get things taken care of and under control.

One of the things that this just seems crazy to me, is they will be using the human blood thinner, Warfarin to poison the hogs. Say what???

Yeah if your taking Warfarin, looks like a bunch of feral pigs in Texas will be joining you.

Now hunters we don’t need to worry about ingesting the stuff, because if we shoot a pig that has been exposed to the drug the fat in the animal will be bright blue. So there is that.

There are lots of people fighting against it, which I agree with. Most pig attractants on the market are sweet and they attract other things besides pigs, pigs are omnivorous and will eat anything when there is nothing better handy. There is no guarantee that this pig attractant with this drug won’t wind up in a deer’s system or an animal on some list.

I have been looking through comments and one thing that it seems like all hunters can agree on is this isn’t the way.

I even happen to agree with the comment that, “greed has driven us to this. When I can’t find a pig hunt somewhere for a weekend for less than $500 for a two day weekend, with nothing included, there is a problem.”

Now high fenced properties that specialize in high end hunts (ie, 130+ white tails, exotics, and so on) you can call the shots on the pig hunting on your place.

However, you farmer Brown who is trying to save a crop from the feral hogs… Yeah, don’t try to charge me $1,000 just to hunt and help rid you of a problem.

I do think that something needs to be done, but at the risk of other animals, I’m thinking this isn’t the answer. I’m also thinking that regulating hog hunts isn’t the answer either.

This is going to boil down to property owners. I’m sure Farmer Brown above had the chance to rid himself of his petulance early on, but he probably saw them and thought they were cute; I have had many friends make the same mistake when I tell them I’m going pig hunting. Little did he know that the sows in the group could start having litters as early as six months, up to 12 at a time, and do that 1.5 times a year. Do the math, if 3 sows have 12 piglets that is 36 piglets, do that almost twice, your population with in a year just went up, by 102… That is a problem.

I will end on this, I don’t agree with the idea of baiting out and poisoning the hogs. But what this will boil down to is what property owners will tolerate. Lining their pockets while hogs tear up their property, or actually making appropriate movements to do something about their problem.