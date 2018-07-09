Texas Tech Announces 2018 Hall of Fame Class

Texas Tech will induct five former student-athletes during its Hall of Fame ceremony on Nov. 2

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Athletics will formally induct five former student-athletes into its Hall of Fame this fall, the Double T Varsity Club announced Friday during its official unveiling of the 2018 class.

The class is highlighted by three inductees from the hardwood, including Red Raider standouts Sean Gay and Andre Emmett as well as Lady Raider point guard Erin Grant. The trio will be joined by former All-American infielder Jimmy Zachry and All-Southwest Conference linebacker Ed Mooney.

“The Hall of Fame induction ceremony is always the highlight of our year,” said Rodney Allison, director of the Double T Varsity Club. “We have another great class this year that is more than deserving to join the Hall of Fame. We can’t wait to welcome this class and their families back to campus this fall.”

Emmett, the all-time leading scorer in Tech history, was originally slated to join the Tech Hall of Fame as part of the 2017 class before a scheduling conflict delayed his enshrinement.

The 2018 Texas Tech Hall of Fame Ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 2 at CenterPoint Event Center (4925 Marsha Sharp Freeway). All five honorees will be recognized the following day at Jones AT&T Stadium when the Red Raiders host Oklahoma.

Tables for the event are $500 while single tickets are priced at $50 each and $30 for Double T Varsity Club members. To reserve a table or ticket, please contact the Double T Varsity Club at 806-834-3162 or by email at dtvc@ttu.edu.

2018 Texas Tech Hall of Fame Inductees

Sean Gay (Men’s Basketball, 1986-89) – Guard

Gay is a fixture in the Texas Tech record book and was the first of four players in program history to amass at least 1,500 points, 350 rebounds, 325 assists and 125 steals during his career. The inclusive list includes Keenan Evans, Jarrius Jackson and Martin Zeno. Gay’s 196 steals are tied for second, his 432 assists are third and his 1,597 points are 12th. Gay is a three-time National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC), a three-time All-Southwest Conference and a three-time All-Southwest Conference All-Defensive pick. He was a first-team honoree in 1988-89 as a senior. Gay was a member of Texas Tech’s 1986 NCAA Tournament Team and also ranks ninth in field goals made (611).

Andre Emmett (Men’s Basketball, 2001-04) – Forward

Emmett racked up 1,451 points in his junior and senior seasons, the most for a Texas Tech player over a two-year span and was a two-time Big 12 scoring champion, to become the program’s all-time leading scorer with 2,256 points. He was named a consensus All-America selection in 2004 by the Associated Press (AP), Sporting News, United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) and the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC). Emmett was the first and is one of only two players in Big 12 history to amass three All-Big 12 First-Team selections (2002, 2003, 2004) during his career. He fueled Texas Tech to three 20-win seasons, two NCAA Tournament trips and a third-place finish at the NIT. Emmett also ranks first in career field goals made (882), sixth in career steals (164), seventh in career rebounds (765) and seventh in career free throws made (438).

Erin Grant (Women’s Basketball, 2002-06) – Guard

Grant remains one of the top point guards in the history of Lady Raider Basketball as she scored 1,108 points while dishing a school record 844 assists during her illustrious career from 2002-06. A two-time All-Big 12 first team selection, Grant helped lead the Lady Raiders to three NCAA Tournament appearances, including a run to the Sweet 16 during the 2004-05 campaign, while playing for legendary head coach Marsha Sharp. Grant was named the Big 12 Co-Freshman of the Year in 2003 when her 228 assists led the league and set the freshman single-season record. She went on to earn Kodak/WBCA All-America honors as a senior in 2006 before being selected 39th overall by the Seattle Storm in the 2006 WNBA Draft. Grant returned to her alma mater this past April as she was named an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator under new Lady Raider head coach Marlene Stollings.

Ed Mooney (Football, 1966-67; Track & Field – 1963, 1966-67) – Linebacker/Throws

Mooney was one of the most talented student-athletes in Texas Tech history as he starred at linebacker during the 1966-67 seasons, while also competing for the track and field program as a three-year letterwinner. Mooney collected All-Southwest Conference first team honors as a senior in 1967 before earning a selection to play in the prestigious East-West Shrine Game. The Detroit Lions selected Mooney in the fourth round of the 1968 NFL Draft, making him among the first Tech linebackers to ever play in the NFL. Mooney enjoyed a successful six-year career in the NFL with both the Lions (1968-71) and the Baltimore Colts (1972-73). As a track athlete, Mooney established the early records in Tech history while competing in the shot put and discus.

Jimmy Zachry (Baseball, 1980-83) – Infielder

Zachry ranks among the top infielders in Texas Tech history after manning the hot corner from 1980-83. A three-time All-Southwestern Conference selection, Zachry hit .368 as a senior, the third-highest average still among Tech third baseman, to earn All-America honors from the American Baseball Coaches Association. He also connected on a team-leading 12 home runs and 47 RBI in the final season under head coach and fellow Tech Hall of Famer, Kal Segrist. Zachry becomes the 23rd member of the Red Raider baseball program to be inducted into the Tech Hall of Fame.

