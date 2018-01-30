Texas Tech Announces Spring Football Dates

Red Raider Club will host events throughout the state of Texas this year with visits planned to Midland, Dallas, Houston and the Hill Country

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech announced Thursday afternoon that the Red Raider football program will return to the cities of Midland and Frisco as part of its 2018 spring schedule that concludes April 14 with the annual Spring Game held at Jones AT&T Stadium.

“The Midland and Dallas-Fort Worth areas are so important to our athletics department,” Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt said. “We’re excited to bring our football program back to both Midland and Frisco this year while also hosting the Spring Game in front of our fans in Lubbock. Our fan base was tremendous in their support of this format last year, so we look forward to playing in front of Red Raiders throughout the state again this spring.”

Tech will head to Midland for the sixth-consecutive year on March 24 to kick off the first of three opportunities to catch the Red Raiders this spring. The scrimmage will begin at 11 a.m. from Grande Communications Stadium.

The Red Raiders will then wait two weeks before traveling to the Dallas-Fort Worth area on April 7 for a scrimmage inside the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco. Over 10,000 fans packed the Ford Center a year ago as Tech became the first collegiate football program to visit The Star in Frisco, the official team headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys.

The official Spring Game will return to Jones AT&T Stadium on April 14 as Tech rounds out spring practices in front of its hometown fans. The Spring Game is slated for a 6 p.m. start with television coverage to be determined at a later date.

“The atmosphere and support our program received last spring was incredible,” Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “We enjoyed playing our three scrimmages last year where we were able to showcase our team in front of fans across the state. We look forward to returning to both Midland and Frisco and then ending our spring at home in Jones AT&T Stadium.”

The Red Raider Club will host evening events prior to both the Midland and Frisco scrimmages as well as in Lubbock the day of the Spring Game. These events will replace the previous Recruiting Reviews, which will allow Red Raiders to experience a full weekend of Texas Tech Athletics.

All three events will be open to the public with free admission provided to Red Raider Club members. There will be a $25 charge to any non-member, which will cover entry into the event as well as membership into the Red Raider Club for 2018.

Kingsbury and his staff as well as Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt will be on hand at every event this spring to preview the upcoming 2018 season. Times and locations will be announced in the weeks prior to the March 23 event in Midland and the April 6 event in Dallas-Fort Worth.

The Red Raider Club will host two events April 14 leading up to the Spring Game at Jones AT&T Stadium. Red Raider Club members are invited to a tailgate early in the day outside Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park prior to the Red Raider baseball team’s 2 p.m. first pitch against Kansas State.

In addition, fans attending the Spring Game will also have an opportunity to tour the newly-opened Sports Performance Center from 5-6 p.m. that afternoon. Admission will be free to all Red Raider Club members and $25 for any non-members, which covers the cost of membership for 2018.

The Red Raider Club will also host a May 3 event in the Hill Country and then another event prior to the Ole Miss game in Houston. Specific dates and event locations for both cities will be announced later this spring.

“We’re really looking forward to hosting our spring and fall events throughout the state of Texas,” Senior Associate Athletics Director Andrea Tirey said. “Each event will be a unique opportunity for us to thank the Red Raider family for their support, engage each region, and share exciting Texas Tech Athletics updates.”

For questions regarding any of the spring events, please contact Audra McMath in the Red Raider Club at either rrc@ttu.edu or 806-742-1196.

2018 TEXAS TECH SPRING FOOTBALL DATES

March 3 – Start of Spring Practices

March 24 – Midland Scrimmage (Grande Communications Stadium)

April 7 – Frisco Scrimmage (Ford Center at The Star in Frisco)

April 14 – Texas Tech Spring Game (Jones AT&T Stadium)

2018 RED RAIDER CLUB SPRING EVENTS CALENDAR

March 23 – Midland (Location and Time TBA)

April 6 – Dallas (Location and Time TBA)

April 14 – Red Raider Baseball Tailgate/Sports Performance Center Tour (Lubbock)

May 3 – San Antonio/Hill Country (Location and Time TBA)

TBD – Houston (Date, Location and Time TBA)

Matt Dowdy

