Texas Tech Baseball | Big 12 TV Schedule Announced

LUBBOCK, Texas – Five Texas Tech baseball conference games will be televised on the FOX Sports and ESPN networks this season, the Big 12 announced today as part of the league’s 2018 TV schedule.

The Red Raiders will have the first game of the television slate, as Tech will host West Virginia on Friday, March 30, at 6:30 p.m. on FS1. Just like last season, this year’s series against TCU in Fort Worth will air on both platforms, as the opener on Friday, April 27, is scheduled for an 8 p.m. first pitch on FS1. The Saturday (7 p.m.) & Sunday (1 p.m.) contests will be shown on ESPNU. The Red Raiders will also host Texas on Saturday, May 5, at 1 p.m. on ESPNU to wrap up the conference TV schedule.

In addition to the regular season games, the conference also announced TV plans for the Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship. For the sixth-straight year, the tournament will be shown in its entirety, with all contests leading up to Sunday’s championship game televised on FOX College Sports (FCS) with the finale set for 1 p.m. on FOX Sports Regional Networks (FSN). This year’s event is slated for May 23-27 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City.

Additional television appearances throughout the season are available through institutional third-tier agreements and will be announced at a later date.

The Red Raiders open the 2018 season at home with a four-game set against Maine, beginning Friday, Feb. 16, at 2 p.m. at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.

Michael Minshew

