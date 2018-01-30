Texas Tech Baseball’s Gingery Awarded Fourth Preseason All-America Honor

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech baseball’s Steven Gingery was named to the 2018 Baseball America Preseason Third Team All-America list, the publication announced today.

It’s the fourth honor for Gingery, the junior lefty from Huntington Beach, California, during the preseason. Gingery was also recognized by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper in December, Perfect Game three weeks ago and D1 Baseball last week. Sophomore teammate John McMillon was also selected to the CB Newspaper list as a second team utility honoree.

Gingery was the only pitcher from the Big 12 to appear on any of the three All-America teams from the publication.

Gingery put together a phenomenal sophomore campaign in 2017, recording a 10-1 record over 15 starts. Through 91.1 innings, he allowed only 21 runs, 16 earned, for a 1.58 ERA. He also struck out a team-best 107, while holding opposing batters to a measly .186 average at the plate.

His 10 victories marked back-to-back seasons a Red Raider pitcher has hit double-digit win totals, as Martin accomplished the feat in 2016. Gingery’s ERA of 1.58 was the lowest by a Tech pitcher since Corey Taylor’s NCAA-best 0.31 in 2015 and was the sixth-lowest in a single season in program history.

As for his 107 strikeouts, the total made Gingery the first since Chad Bettis (102) in 2010 to push past the 100-strikeout threshold in a season. His 107 K’s were also the most at Tech in a single season since Monty Ward rung up a school-record 151 batters in 1998.

His performance on the mound helped him become the program’s first unanimous First Team All-American, garnering honors from six different publications last season. He was also awarded Big 12 Pitcher of the Year and College Baseball Foundation’s National Pitcher of the Year.

Gingery and the Red Raiders are set to open the 2018 campaign on Friday, Feb. 16, against Maine, at 2 p.m. at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.

TEXAS TECH PRESEASON ALL-AMERICANS (since 1999)

2018 – LHP Steven Gingery (1st Team)

2018 – UTL John McMillon (3rd Team)

2017 – RHP Davis Martin (3rd Team)

2015 – 1B Eric Gutierrez (1st Team)

2012 – RHP John Neely (2nd Team)

2012 – OF Barrett Barnes (3rd Team)

2008 – OF Roger Kieschnick (2nd Team)

2007 – C Matt Smith (3rd Team)

2007 – OF Roger Kieschnick (3rd Team)

2005 – SS Cameron Blair (1st Team)

2002 – 3B Nick Blankenship (2nd Team)

1999 – RHP Shane Wright (1st Team)

1999 – C Josh Bard (2nd Team)

*Note Preseason All-Americans listed above designated included but not limited to Baseball America distinctions

