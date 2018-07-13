Texas Tech Baseball’s Holt Racks Up Fifth Freshman All-America Award

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech baseball’s Gabe Holt was named a Baseball America First Team Freshman All-American, the publication announced today.

It is the third consecutive year and the fifth time in six seasons the Red Raiders have been represented with a Freshman All-American, totaling eight honorees since 2013. Holt joins Davis Martin (2016), Josh Jung (2017) and Grant Little (2017) as winners from the publication under head coach Tim Tadlock.

It is also Holt’s fifth freshman accolade in 2018, as he earned the award from Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA), Perfect Game and D1 Baseball over the course of the summer. It’s the most tallied by a Red Raider, as Jung & Little both earned four awards in 2017, making Holt the first unanimous freshman selection in school history.

Holt, the Bonaire, Georgia, native started all 65 games in his first year donning the scarlet & black. He totaled 94 hits, including 13 doubles, three triples and six homers, for a .348 batting average. He also had 44 RBI and 70 runs scored to go with 29 stolen bases.

He finished the year with 30 multi-hit games, which ranked second on the team, including eight games with three knocks. He also had 13 multi-RBI contests while producing the longest reached-base safely streak of the year, doing so in each of the first 29 games of the 2018 campaign.

Holt was honored earlier this season by the league coaches as Big 12 Freshman of the Year, the second-straight accolade by a Red Raider and sixth in school history. He also earned First Team All-Big 12 and was a unanimous selection to the All-Freshman squad.

He finished the year ranked second in the conference & 11th nationally in hits, second in the Big 12 in stolen bases and topped the league in runs per game.

