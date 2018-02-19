Texas Tech Baseball’s Jung, Holt Snag First Big 12 Weekly Awards

The Red Raider duo earn conference accolades for performances against Maine

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech baseball’s Josh Jung & Gabe Holt have been named Big 12 Player & Newcomer of the Week, respectively, the conference announced today.

It’s the first honor of each kind for both Red Raider student-athletes. The duo’s accolades marks the second-straight year Tech has won Player & Newcomer of the Week awards after the opening weekend, as Jung earned Newcomer & Hunter Hargrove earned Player accolades after the 2017 season-kickoff trip to Starkville against Western Illinois & Mississippi State.

Jung, a sophomore infielder from San Antonio, recorded the most hits of any Big 12 player this week, totaling 10, four for extra bases. He hit a home run every day of the weekend, racking up a conference-high 10 RBI, while scoring seven runs. Jung tallied a hit in all four games, putting together multi-hit & multi-RBI performances in three of the four contests.

In Friday’s opener, he came a triple shy of the cycle. Then on Sunday, he put together a four-hit day at the plate, with a three-run homer, driving in five RBI. He was the only student-athlete in the conference to record four hits & five RBI in a single game to start the 2018 season.

Holt, a freshman infielder from Bonaire, Georgia, tallied eight hits in his collegiate debut, with two doubles, a triple and a homer. He also drove in six RBI and scored five runs, while leading conference freshmen in batting average and ranking seventh overall in the league.

Just like Jung in Friday’s contest, Holt also needed just a triple to complete the cycle in Tech’s second game of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Black Bears. He would get his triple in his first at-bat of the day on Sunday, as part of another three-hit bid against Maine.

The Red Raiders return to action on Tuesday, Feb. 20, against New Mexico State at 2 p.m. at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.

–TECH–

Michael Minshew

The post Texas Tech Baseball’s Jung, Holt Snag First Big 12 Weekly Awards appeared first on Rock 101.1.