Texas Tech Basketball Team Wins Big

TTU basketball team throttled No. 21 Northwestern 85 – 49 and sent a strong message to anyone playing this team. Better come ready to play these guys.

The Wildcats were given a technical foul at the start of the game because their players were not in the scorebook, which was more than adequate foreshadowing for what was to come. Tech quickly ran off to a 23- 5 lead soon after the opening tip and Northwestern never was within single-digits again, let alone close enough to make this a game.

I’ll go on record now and say if Texas Tech Basketball team stays healthy this team will be in the 12 Championship game