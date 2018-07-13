Texas Tech Lands Three on Preseason All-Big 12 Team

Tech defensive trio named to conference preseason team

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Football’s Dakota Allen, Jah’Shawn Johnson and Justus Parker have been named to the 2018 Preseason All-Big 12 Team, the league announced today.

Tech’s three defensive selections are the most of any school on this year’s squad, which is chosen by media representatives who cover the conference. All three Red Raiders were All-Big 12 second team honorees in 2017.

Allen, a senior linebacker from Humble, recorded a team-leading 102 tackles as a junior last season, which ranks third among returning defensive players in the Big 12. Six of his tackles went for a loss, resulting in 28 yards, while he also recorded two sacks, a pair of interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He was a first team All-Big 12 selection by Pro Football Focus and earned second team honors from the conference coaches and the Associated Press for his performance in 2017.

Johnson, a senior defensive back from Ennis, was second to Allen in total tackles with 97, including 68 solo, both career-highs, along with a forced fumble and five pass breakups. He finished with 10 or more tackles in games against Arizona State (12) on Sept. 16 and TCU (10) on Nov. 18 to earn all-conference accolades. Johnson heads into the 2018 campaign needing 65 tackles to break into the top 10 in school’s record books in the category.

Parker, another defensive back from La Vernia, debuted for the Red Raiders in 2017 and made an immediate impact, earning the ball-hawk moniker after forcing four fumbles and tallying four interceptions. The junior racked up the most forced fumbles by a Tech defender since 2011 and secured the most interceptions by a Red Raider since 2015. Parker also had 42 tackles, 34 solo, with three quarterback hurries and four pass breakups.

The Red Raiders open the 2018 season in approximately 52 days as Tech will face Ole Miss in the AdvoCare Texas Kickoff on Sept. 1. Kickoff from NRG Stadium in Houston is slated for 11 a.m. with television coverage provided nationally on ESPN.

