Texas Tech Men’s Basketball Preview: No. 18 Baylor

The Red Raiders are slated to start the Big 12 grind with four ranked opponents in their first five games.

LUBBOCK, Texas – The No. 22 Texas Tech men’s basketball team will take on No. 18 Baylor during the first of 18 Big 12 Conference tests over the next 10 weeks at the United Supermarkets Arena on Friday.

Tipoff is on-tap for 7 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised by FOX College Sports along with the FOX Sports Go app. John Harris, Chris Level and Adam Doyle will serve as the announcing team.

The Red Raiders (11-1, 0-0 Big 12) picked up nine of their 11 nonconference wins by 20 or more points and lead the nation with a 23.0 points per game scoring margin. Texas Tech secured victories over an ACC opponent (Boston College – 75-64), a ranked Big 10 opponent (No. 20 Northwestern – 85-49) and the preseason Mountain West favorite (No. 22 Nevada – 82-76) to highlight nonconference action.

Friday’s matchup marks the fourth time in program history that the Red Raiders will host a ranked opponent as a ranked team. Two of the three previous matchups came during the 2003-04 season. Then No. 22 Texas Tech registered a 67-47 rout of No. 11 Oklahoma on Jan. 19, 2004.

The Red Raiders have posted an 8-13 record in Big 12 openers which includes a 7-5 mark at home. The last time Texas Tech won its conference opener was an 82-74 decision over Texas on Jan. 2, 2016. Toddrick Gotcher and Devaugntah Williams racked up 28 of their 41 points during the second half.

Baylor (10-2, 0-0 Big 12) will be ranked for the eighth time in nine meetings versus the Red Raiders since the 2013-14 season. Texas Tech holds a 78-56 series advantage and has won two of the last three matchups which includes an 84-78 victory over the fourth-ranked Bears on Feb. 13, 2017.

“There are all types of challenges when you play Baylor,” Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard said. “It starts with their coaching staff. Coach Drew has been there for a long time now and has built a program. I think the most impressive thing to me – from the outside looking in but also as a guy who has followed the Big 12 very closely since Coach got to Baylor – is their consistency. This is a great Baylor team, but it’s no different than a lot of the other ones they’ve had. When you start getting into the level of consistency that the Baylor program has, it’s when you get into a team that has a chance to make a run in the tournament every year. This year’s team has the same athleticism, the same size and plays multiple defenses. I also love the balance of their team. They have five starters in double figures. It gives lots of challenges for us this game both with coaching and also their talent.”

Tickets to Friday’s game can be purchased for as low as $15 online at www.TexasTech.com or at the United Supermarkets Arena Box Office which opens on gameday starting at 5 p.m. CT.

Fans are reminded that the S1 Parking Lot at the John Walker Soccer Complex which is located at 3901 10th Street is the lone free parking lot for all fans which includes ADA parking for all men’s basketball games. A free shuttle service begins 75 minutes prior to tipoff and runs up to 60 minutes following the game to transport fans to and from the United Supermarkets Arena. Buses also are ADA accessible. There is no longer free parking available in the West Lot across from the United Supermarkets Arena.

Traffic patterns around the United Supermarkets Arena have changed for the 2017-18 season. All patrons with North Lot passes must enter their lot from the Main and Flint intersection. All fans with South Lot passes must enter their lot from the 18th and Flint intersection. All West Lot pass holders must enter their lot at the Texas Tech Parkway and Knoxville Avenue intersection. All vehicles will be blocked from Indiana Avenue off of the Texas Tech Parkway.

Fans are reminded to go clear at all Texas Tech basketball games. The clear bag policy provides a safer atmosphere and speeds up the entry process into the United Supermarkets Arena.

ABOUT TEXAS TECH

The Red Raiders have limited the opposition to 58.7 points per game and a 35.9 field goal percentage, both marks are ranked second in the nation. Texas Tech also is ranked inside the NCAA’s Top 40 in seven additional categories sparked by a plus 5.9 turnover margin which is sixth and have forced 9.5 steals per game which is 12th.

Keenan Evans has turned in 16.5 points, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals per game. The 16.5 points are sixth, the 1.7 steals are tied for seventh and the 3.8 assists are tied for 11th in the Big 12 rankings. Evans has compiled double figures in 11 of 12 games and eclipsed the 20-point mark four times. The Red Raiders are 9-4 when Evans tallies 20 or more points.

The freshman trio of Jarrett Culver, Davide Moretti and Zhaire Smith have tabulated 17 games in double figures during nonconference action. Smith and Culver are ranked fourth and fifth among Big 12 freshmen with 10.3 and 10.2 points per game, respectively.

Zhaire Smith has pieced together seven consecutive games in double figures where he has upped his marks to 12.4 points on a 32-for-48 shooting clip. Moretti is second on the team with 26 assists, 19 of which have come during his last seven outings. Culver made his first two career starts heading into the holiday break and has grabbed 11 of his team-leading 20 steals over his last three games.

Niem Stevenson has provided 8.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He has managed double figures in five of his last seven outings. Stevenson filled the stats sheet with 21 points, six rebounds and five assists during last season’s win over Baylor.

Zach Smith has been solid in all areas with 7.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals per game. He pumped in a season’s best 16 points against Abilene Christian last time out and closed to within 20 points of reaching 1,000 for his career. Smith also has pulled within 14 blocks of Tony Battie’s program record.

Tommy Hamilton IV and Norense Odiase have chipped in 6.2 and 4.7 points per game, respectively. Odiase has made five consecutive starts and added at least five points in seven of 12 games. He is the team’s leading rebounder with 5.0 per game. Hamilton IV has improved his averages to 7.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per game over his last five outings off the bench.

Justin Gray has secured 5.8 points per game and posted a season-high 11 points against Abilene Christian last time out. Texas Tech has gone 23-11 when Gray reaches double figures. Brandone Francis has drained 10 of his 20 field goals from three-point territory en route to 4.3 points per game.

“It starts with rebounding,” Beard said. “Not only with Baylor but with any Big 12 game. I can’t think of a Big 12 team off the top of my head where rebounding won’t be the number one key. We know we have to rebound with Baylor, or we won’t have a chance in the game. If we do rebound with Baylor, we will have a chance in a game against one of the best teams in the country. After that, it’s really about our identity. It needs to be a low turnover game for us. We need to share the ball and have balance. We can’t let Baylor control the game with their tempo. We have to try to have our own tempo.”

ABOUT BAYLOR

The Bears have worked their way to a 95-77 record in Big 12 action going back to 2007-08 after going 45-131 in the league’s opening 11 seasons. Baylor’s two setbacks this season have come against current Top 10 programs in Xavier (76-63) on Nov. 28 and Wichita State (69-62) on Dec. 2.

Manu Lecomte checks in with 18.4 points and 3.5 assists per game. He has knocked down 42 of his 59 field goals from beyond the three-point line. The 18.4 points and 3.8 triples per game are good enough for second place on the Big 12 leaderboard. The reigning Big 12 Newcomer of the Year and All-Big 12 Third-Team pick has piled up 20-plus points six times this season which includes his last three outings against Texas Southern, Savannah State and Southern.

Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. and Nuni Omot have done their damage on the interior for the Bears. Lual-Acuil Jr. has amassed 15.1 points, a Big 12 leading 10.0 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game. He has hit on 53.4 percent from the field and already tucked away a Big 12-best six double-doubles. Lual-Acuil Jr. managed 31 points and 20 rebounds against Savannah State on Dec. 17, the 5th 30-20 performance in BU history.

Omot has found his rhythm as of late and boosted his scoring average to 19.3 points on a scorching 30-of-46 shooting and dished out 5.3 assists per game over his last four appearances. He poured in 30 points and six assists versus Randall on Dec. 9.

Baylor’s top options off the bench have been Mark Vital (7.3 PPG) and Jake Lindsey (5.4 PPG). Vital has hauled down 6.6 rebounds per game since Terry Maston’s injury, while Lindsey is the Big 12 leader and ranks 15th nationally with a 3.5 assist-to-turnover ratio. Maston has missed the last six games due to an injury. He has garnered 11.7 points and 7.7 rebounds per game and came away with a career-best 22 points versus Texas Tech on Feb. 13, 2017.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech travels to 13-time defending Big 12 regular season champion and this season’s Big 12 preseason favorite in No. 11 Kansas on Tuesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT from Allen Fieldhouse, and the game will be televised by ESPN as part of Super Tuesday.

