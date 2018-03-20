Texas Tech Men’s Basketball Recap: No. 14 Tech 69, No. 23 Florida 66

DALLAS, Texas – Texas Tech men’s basketball head coach Chris Beard said in the days leading up to the NCAA Tournament and March Madness that he wasn’t quite ready to quit coaching his group of seniors. After Saturday night, he’ll get at least another week.

The 14th-ranked Red Raiders (26-9), backed by 22 points from Keenan Evans, found their rhythm midway through the second half to down the 23rd-ranked Gators in a drama-filled 69-66 triumph to move past the NCAA Tournament Second Round for the third time in program history since the 64-team format was adopted in 1984-85 and first time since 2004-05.

I want to congratulate Florida on another great season,” Beard said. “A lot of respect for their team. Their coach (Mike White) was at Louisiana Tech when I was at Little Rock. I kind of looked up to guys like that who have won wherever they’ve been and always got an opportunity. He’s been somebody I’ve always respected. And then to compete against him tonight, it was as good as advertised. Definitely one of the toughest offensive teams we played against all year.”

“I think you’ve got to give our guys a lot of credit,” Beard continued. “We held them under 70 points. We had three guys in double figures. We had a lot of balance. Our two young guys, (Jarrett) Culver and Z (Zhaire Smith), were big-time tonight especially rebounding the ball when we were forced to go small ball. So just really pleased to coach these guys and to advance. We look at this kind of like a four-team tournament. We knew we had to win two games to get to the regional, so now we’ve got a chance at another four-team tournament to ultimately get to the biggest stage.”

The American Airlines Center provided the canvas with a raucous partisan crowd of 18,642 fans. Once again, Evans proved why he’s one of the top closers in college basketball as he poured in 16 points of team-leading 22 points during the second half. He drained the go-ahead trey late shot clock from the right wing with 2:32 remaining to break a 64-64 tie.

On the defensive end, Zach Smith followed with a critical block shot on a Florida layup attempt on the next possession. The Red Raiders stretched their lead to 69-64 as Evans split a double team, drove to the basket and found Zhaire Smith for an alley-opp dunk with 29.4 seconds left.

“Coach drew up a pick-and-roll play for me,” Evans said of the final bucket. “Zach came out. The guy kind of came out too hard, and I saw an opening so I kind of split it. And Zhaire, Coach told him to be waiting right there. I was hoping he would make a 360 dunk again, but that didn’t work out. I saw him right there, and I threw it up and he went up and finished it.”

It was Evans’ second 20-point performance of the tournament and his 14th this season. The Richardson native racked up 23 points in Texas Tech’s first round win over Stephen F. Austin. The Red Raiders have dialed up a 13-1 mark when Evans piles up 20 or more points. Over the last five games, Evans has amassed 83 of 106 points on a 26-for-37 shooting clip in the second 20 minutes.

Zhaire Smith filled the box score with 18 points, a career-high nine rebounds, a career-best seven assists and one steal in 27 minutes of court time. He connected on an 8-for-13 shooting effort. His freshmen running mate, Jarrett Culver, chipped in 11 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Zach Smith provided a spark off the bench with six points, three rebounds and one block. He moved to within seven blocks of the program record held by former All-American Tony Battie. Niem Stevenson added five points and two assists whereas Justin Gray secured three points and five rebounds.

As a team, Texas Tech was 28-for-63 from the field highlighted by a 15-for-31 clip in the second half. The Red Raiders knocked down 6-for-15 on three-pointers and 7-for-14 at the free throw line. The battle on the glass was a deadlocked at 39-39.

Florida countered with a 25-of-63 shooting mark and misfired on 16 of its 22 from beyond the three-point line. The Gators were 10-of-15 on free throws and corralled a 38-34 edge in paint points. Jalen Hudson notched a game-leading 23 points followed by Egor Koulechov’s 12 points and Chris Chiozza’s 11 points, respectively.

UF jumped out early to a pair of seven-point leads halfway through the opening stanza, the latest coming at 26-19 with 9:47 to go on a Koulechov trifecta.

The Red Raiders fired back a 10-0 spurt over the next 3:59 off the clock. Culver found Zhaire Smith for a three-ball on the right wing to open the flurry. Then, Texas Tech executed on inbounds play to perfection out of the under-eight when Brandone Francis hit Zhaire Smith for a midrange jumper to make it 26-24 with 7:41 remaining.

Culver tacked on trey of his own from the left wing to give the Red Raiders the lead. Texas Tech turned defense into offense as Zhaire Smith hit Culver on an outlet pass for an acrobatic reverse layup in transition to bring the score to 29-26 at the 5:02 mark.

The Gators would regain a 33-32 advantage into the locker room as Koulechov beat the buzzer with a tipin. However, the Red Raiders would storm out of the intermission with six consecutive points highlighted by an Evans layup and a Zhaire Smith triple.

Florida worked its way back to a 48-43 lead with 12:40 remaining fueled by 13 points courtesy of Hudson and Kevaughn Allen.

Texas Tech erupted for 15 of the next 17 points in a 4:32 span to turn the five-point deficit into an eight point lead. Zach Smith started the charge with a traditional three-point play, and Zhaire Smith get loose in the paint for a layup for the equalizer.

The Red Raiders took the lead for good at 51-50 when a Zhaire Smith steal was outletted to Evans for fastbreak layup. Zhaire Smith soared thru the sky with a two-handed putback slam, and Evans stretched to a 58-50 margin on a pair of layups capped by an and-one at the 7:53 mark.

“I just want to coach these guys another day,” Beard said. “That’s the bottom line, I’m just having so much fun with this group. Just want to have one more practice, one more film session and one more travel week. I’m sure when we get to the next destination that we’ll get greedy and want to do it again. But this is all about just surviving and advance. It really is, and I’m proud to be these guys’ coach. I’m just glad we get to live another day.”

UP NEXT

The Red Raiders will await the winner of Sunday’s NCAA Round of 32 matchup between No. 11 Purdue and Butler for Friday’s NCAA Sweet 16 round in Boston. Game time and television network will be announced after Sunday’s games are complete.

