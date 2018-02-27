Texas Tech Men’s Basketball Recap: No. 20 West Virginia 84, No. 12 Tech 74

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – Jarrett Culver and Niem Stevenson pumped in 30 of their combined 50 points during the second half en route to career scoring performances, but the No. 12 Texas Tech men’s basketball team was dealt an 84-74 loss by No. 20 West Virginia on Monday at WVU Coliseum.

The Red Raiders (22-8, 10-7 Big 12) dropped their fourth straight decision and trail the Mountaineers (22-8, 11-6 Big 12) by a game for second place in the Big 12 standings.

Texas Tech was playing without seniors Keenan Evans, Justin Gray and Zach Smith who have combined for 3,237 career points and 279 career starts.

For Stevenson, he garnered a career-high 24 points on a 9-for-20 shooting effort. He knocked down a career-best five three-pointers. Stevenson’s previous career scoring mark was a 22-point effort against then No. 3 Kansas on Feb. 11, 2017.

Culver amassed his first career double-double with career marks of 26 points and 12 rebounds. He was 8-of-13 from the floor, 3-of-5 from three-point territory and 7-of-10 at the foul line. Culver’s previous scoring high was a 25-point performance versus Oklahoma State on Jan. 23.

Zhaire Smith tacked on 12 points and five rebounds to extend his run to eight consecutive games in double figures. Davide Moretti secured five points and three rebounds whereas Josh Webster dished out a Big 12 season’s best three assists during extended action.

As a team, Texas Tech was 24-of-55 from the field and hit on 10-of-24 from three-point territory. The Red Raiders were 16-of-25 on free throws and worked their way to a 40-32 rebounding advantage.

West Virginia registered a 29-for-59 shooting performance and connected on 10-for-23 on treys. The Mountaineers banged home 16-for-27 at the charity stripe and scored 22 of the game’s 31 points off turnovers.

WVU’s senior duo of Jevon Carter and Daxter Miles, Jr. led the way for the Mountaineers during its final home game. Carter turned in 21 points, seven assists and three steals followed by Miles, Jr.’s 18 points and four assists. Esa Ahmad secured a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds, while Sagaba Konate notched 16 points and three blocks.

West Virginia fired out to an early 16-0 lead during the game’s opening 4:23 off the clock. The run was keyed by three dunks courtesy of Ahmad and Konate coupled with Carter and Miles, Jr. treys.

The Red Raiders trimmed the deficit down to 35-28 at the 3:07 mark after a seven-point run of their own fueled by a trio of freshmen. Smith got things going with two free throws, Culver went coast-to-coast for a driving layup and Moretti canned a three-pointer.

West Virginia took a 42-29 lead into the locker room. Carter and Miles, Jr. tallied 11 points apiece and drained nine of their 15 shot attempts.

The Red Raiders got the margin back within single digits in the first 82 seconds of the second half. Culver and Brandone Francis sank three-pointers to bring the score to 44-37 with 18:38 left.

West Virginia countered with consecutive treys to push the edge back to double figures where it would sit for the remainder of the game.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech closes out its 18-game Big 12 slate against TCU on Saturday. Tipoff for Senior Day is slated for 3 p.m. CT from the United Supermarkets Arena. The game will be televised by ESPN2 and the ESPN app.

MATT DUNAWAY

The post Texas Tech Men’s Basketball Recap: No. 20 West Virginia 84, No. 12 Tech 74 appeared first on Rock 101.1.