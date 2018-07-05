Mballa will be a freshman starting in 2018-19.

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech men’s basketball head coach Chris Beard has inked Josh Mballa to an Athletic Scholarship Agreement (ASA) announced Monday.

Mballa, a 6-8 forward from Bordeaux, France, joins the Red Raiders as a freshman beginning in 2018-19. He was born in Detroit, Michigan and returned to the United States two years ago. He prepped at Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut under Tom Espinosa, the same program as sophomore forward Malik Ondigo.

Mballa is a strong rebounder and defender who is long, athletic and plays with a high motor. His team won their first National Prep Championship last season. Mballa also has extensive international experience with the French National Team. He played in the FIBA U17 World Championships in 2016 and the FIBA U18 European Championships in 2017. Mballa posted 7.4 points and 4.9 rebounds per game during the 2017 event.

Texas Tech is coming off the program’s first NCAA Elite Eight trip and a program-best second-place Big 12 finish en route to a 27-10 record in 2017-18. The 27 wins were the second-highest total in program history for a season only behind the 30-2 mark put together by the 1995-96 squad under James Dickey. The Red Raiders also set a program single season record with eight victories over Associated Press Top 25 opponents and captured a program-best No. 6 final ranking in the USA Today/Coaches Top 25 poll.

What being is saying about Josh Mbatta

Tom Espinosa, Putnam Science Academy

“Josh is one of the toughest players that has come through our program. His combination of strength, athleticism and versatility makes him extremely unique. This is a late steal and a great fit for both Josh and Texas Tech. Coach Mark Adams did a great job of making a connection with Josh and was consistent in recruiting him all season.”

—TECH—

MATT DUNAWAY

The post Texas Tech Men’s Basketball Signs Josh Mballa appeared first on Rock 101.1.