Texas Tech Police Officer Killed

Texas Tech officials tell us they brought a student in for a welfare check, once at the PD building, the student pulled a gun and shot the officer, killing him. Then the student fled.

Police have the student, 19-year-old freshman Hollis A. Daniels in custody now.



Please say a prayer for the family of the Texas Tech University officer killed in the line of duty this evening.

Today we wrap Will Rogers and Soapsuds in black and blue to honor one of our own. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families effected. pic.twitter.com/AAz5tB4Iry — Saddle Tramps (@SaddleTrampsTTU) October 10, 2017

Will Rogers and Soapsuds were wrapped overnight by the @SaddleTrampsTTU in support of the Texas Tech Police Department. pic.twitter.com/UqJerz82Sw — DT Multimedia (@DT_Photo) October 10, 2017

Support services are available for employees and students following the events of this evening. More info located at https://t.co/jOFvYnXS9G pic.twitter.com/TvpQd1HPTO — Texas Tech (@TexasTech) October 10, 2017

Looks like someone dropped off a small memorial of roses at the base of Will Rogers in memory of the fallen officer. I love this school. pic.twitter.com/AydwNNu5Mo — Duncan (@AdmiralSinclair) October 10, 2017

As of right now Texas Tech will be open for classes tomorrow.

From Texas Tech Media : Chris Cook

Earlier this evening, a Texas Tech Police Department officer was shot and killed. The suspect, Hollis Daniels, has been apprehended and taken into custody. Texas Tech Police made a student welfare check late this afternoon. Upon entering the suspect’s room, officers found evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Officers brought the suspect to the police station for standard debriefing. “During this time, the suspect pulled a gun and mortally shot an officer,” Texas Tech Police Department Chief Kyle Bonath said. “The suspect fled on foot and later apprehended by TTPD near the Lubbock Municipal Coliseum.” “The family of the officer is in the thoughts and prayers of the Texas Tech community,” Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec said. “I want to express my deep appreciation to the Texas Tech Police Department, Lubbock Police Department, Lubbock Sheriff’s Office, and other state and federal law enforcement officials for their response.” Texas Tech University campus lock down has been lifted. Classes will resume as scheduled tomorrow, Oct. 10.

Here's a timeline of the events that took place on #TexasTech's campus tonight regarding the active shooter: pic.twitter.com/IpFBXx94eR — The Daily Toreador (@DailyToreador) October 10, 2017

ALL-CLEAR: The suspect has been apprehended. Lockdown lifted on campus. Avoid TTUPD, north side of campus. https://t.co/jOFvYnGgL6. — Texas Tech (@TexasTech) October 10, 2017

