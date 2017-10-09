Texas Tech Police Officer Killed
By Sean Dillon
|
Oct 9, 2017 @ 10:27 PM

Texas Tech officials tell us they brought a student in for a welfare check, once at the PD building, the student pulled a gun and shot the officer, killing him. Then the student fled.

Police have the student, 19-year-old freshman Hollis A. Daniels in custody now.

Please say a prayer for the family of the Texas Tech University officer killed in the line of duty this evening.

As of right now Texas Tech will be open for classes tomorrow.

From Texas Tech Media : Chris Cook

Earlier this evening, a Texas Tech Police Department officer was shot and killed.

The suspect, Hollis Daniels, has been apprehended and taken into custody.

Texas Tech Police made a student welfare check late this afternoon. Upon entering the suspect’s room, officers found evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Officers brought the suspect to the police station for standard debriefing.

“During this time, the suspect pulled a gun and mortally shot an officer,” Texas Tech Police Department Chief Kyle Bonath said. “The suspect fled on foot and later apprehended by TTPD near the Lubbock Municipal Coliseum.”

“The family of the officer is in the thoughts and prayers of the Texas Tech community,” Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec said. “I want to express my deep appreciation to the Texas Tech Police Department, Lubbock Police Department, Lubbock Sheriff’s Office, and other state and federal law enforcement officials for their response.”

Texas Tech University campus lock down has been lifted. Classes will resume as scheduled tomorrow, Oct. 10.

