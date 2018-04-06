Texas Tech Soccer’s 2018 Big 12 Slate Revealed

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech soccer’s 2018 Big 12 schedule has been released by the conference office, which features four home contests at John Walker Soccer Complex in the fall.

The Red Raiders open the Big 12 slate against West Virginia on Friday, Sept. 21, then complete the home weekend against Iowa State on Sunday, Sept. 23.

Tech’s first road conference match of the year will be in Norman against Oklahoma on Friday, Sept. 28. The Red Raiders will wrap the month of September back at home on Sept. 30 against Baylor.

After a pair of back-to-back two match weekends, Tech will have just one contest to begin October, playing at Oklahoma State on Friday, Oct. 5, in Stillwater. The next three matchups will also be on the road, as the Red Raiders have a weekend in the sunflower state against K-State (Oct. 12) and Kansas (Oct. 14), before a battle in Fort Worth at TCU on Friday, Oct. 19.

The Red Raiders close the conference schedule on Thursday, Oct. 25, against Texas in Lubbock. The Thursday finale leads into a new Big 12 Championship format, which will occur over two weeks at the Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City, Missouri. The first round will take place on Sunday, Oct. 28, followed by semifinals on Friday, Nov. 2, and the championship match on Sunday, Nov. 4.

Times for all conference contests will be announced at a later date.

2018 TEXAS TECH BIG 12 SCHEDULE

September 21 – vs. West Virginia

September 23 – vs. Iowa State

September 28 – at Oklahoma

September 30 – vs. Baylor

October 5 – at Oklahoma State

October 12 – at K-State

October 14 – at Kansas

October 19 – at TCU

October 25 – vs. Texas

Michael Minshew

