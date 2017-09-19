Texas Tech Vs Arizona State Highlights

The Red Raiders were really on their game in the first half. The second half is an entirely different story. Aside from the fact that we couldn’t score and our defense went back to their old ways, I’m not really sure what happened.

Texas Tech has a tough road ahead if they do not get better on defense. Arizona State’s offense took over in the second half. We were lucky to be ahead going into the half. Teams like OU, OKSt, and many many others will destroy us if we play defense like we did in the second half of this game.

We need a lot of improvement but, we did get a win. Wreck Em’ Tech!

6⃣2⃣0⃣.5⃣ yards of total offense per game. That's enough to lead the FBS. #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/Z4ExmXGB7w — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) September 19, 2017