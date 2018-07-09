Texas Tech’s Holt Earns Freshman All-America Award From D1 Baseball

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech baseball’s Gabe Holt was named a D1 Baseball First Team Freshman All-American, the publication announced today.

It is the third consecutive year and the fifth time in six seasons the Red Raiders have been represented with a Freshman All-American, totaling eight honorees since 2013. Holt joins Eric Gutierrez (2013), Jarrard Poteete (2013), Dylan Dusek (2014), Stephen Smith (2014), Steven Gingery (2016), Davis Martin (2016) and Josh Jung (2017) as winners from the publication under head coach Tim Tadlock.

It is also Holt’s fourth freshman accolade, as he earned the award from Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) and Perfect Game earlier this summer.

Holt, the Bonaire, Georgia, native started all 65 games in his first year donning the scarlet & black. He totaled 94 hits, including 13 doubles, three triples and six homers, for a .348 batting average. He also had 44 RBI and 70 runs scored to go with 29 stolen bases.

He finished the year with 30 multi-hit games, which ranked second on the team, including eight games with three knocks. He also had 13 multi-RBI contests while producing the longest reached-base safely streak of the year, doing so in each of the first 29 games of the 2018 campaign.

Holt was honored earlier this season by the league coaches as Big 12 Freshman of the Year, the second-straight accolade by a Red Raider and sixth in school history. He also earned First Team All-Big 12 and was a unanimous selection to the All-Freshman squad.

He finished the year ranked second in the conference & 11th nationally in hits, second in the Big 12 in stolen bases and topped the league in runs per game.

