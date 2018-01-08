Texas Tech’s Keenan Evans Grabs Second Big 12 Player of the Week

Keenan Evans is the first Texas Tech player since Andre Emmett to win multiple Big 12 Player of the Week awards in the same season.

IRVING, Texas – Keenan Evans secured the Big 12 Player of the Week award as announced Monday by the conference office.

For Evans, it’s his second career weekly award from the Big 12. He joins Cory Carr (1996-97, 1997-98) and Andre Emmett (2003-04) as the only Texas Tech players to win multiple Big 12 Player of the Week honors in the same season.

Evans registered 21.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game as the Red Raiders collected wins at No. 10 Kansas and Kansas State to improve to 3-0 in Big 12 action for the second time in program history.

Evans fueled a balanced scoring attack which featured five players in double figures with a team-leading 15 points and six rebounds as the Texas Tech notched the program’s first win at Kansas in program history. The Red Raiders also became the first team during the Bill Self era to lead wire-to-wire in a game at Allen Fieldhouse.

Evans validated that performance with 16 of his 27 points over the last 11:30 of the second half and dished out four assists versus Kansas State.

Texas Tech is scheduled to face a pair of Top 10 opponents next week starting Tuesday with No. 9 Oklahoma on Tuesday. Tipoff is slated for 6 p.m. CT from the Lloyd Noble Center, and the game will be televised by ESPNU.

The Red Raiders return home to take on No. 2 West Virginia on Saturday. Tipoff is on-tap for 1 p.m. CT from the United Supermarkets Arena, and the game will be carried by ESPN.

