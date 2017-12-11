Texas Tech’s Keenan Evans Secures Big 12 Player of the Week

Evans is Texas Tech’s first Big 12 Player of the Week since Jaye Crockett during the 2012-13 season.

IRVING, Texas – Keenan Evans came away with Big 12 Player of the Week honors as announced Monday by the conference office.

It’s the first career weekly award for Evans from the Big 12, and the first time a Texas Tech player has garnered Big 12 Player of the Week since Jaye Crockett on Dec. 31, 2012.

Evans is the second Red Raider to secure a Big 12 weekly award this season as Jarrett Culver was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week two weeks earlier.

Evans delivered a career-high 32 points and hauled down a career-best eight rebounds coupled with three assists and two steals during Texas Tech’s 82-76 overtime victory over No. 22 Nevada. He amassed 23 of his 32 points during the closing 11 minutes of the second half and overtime as the Red Raiders erased a 10-point deficit to hand the Wolf Pack their first loss of the season.

Texas Tech has captured a Big 12-leading two nonconference Top 25 victories this season. It marked the second time in program history that the Red Raiders have collected two Top 25 wins during nonconference action joining the 1996-97 squad under James Dickey.

Texas Tech returns to action from its eight-day break for final exams versus Kennesaw State from the Atlantic Sun Conference as part of a doubleheader with the Lady Raiders on Wednesday. Tip time is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised by FOX Sports Southwest Plus in addition to the FOX Sports Go App.

Tickets to Wednesday’s game can be purchased for as low as $10 in person at the Texas Tech Athletics Ticket Office located on the East Side of Jones AT&T Stadium, online at www.TexasTech.com or over the phone at (806) 742-8324 (TECH). The United Supermarkets Arena Box Office will open on gameday starting at 3:30 p.m. CT.

Fans can receive two free tickets to Wednesday’s doubleheader by bringing a new, unwrapped toy to donate for Toys for Tots.

