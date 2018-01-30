Texas Tech’s Keenan Evans Secures Third Big 12 Player of the Week

Keenan Evans and former All-American Andre Emmett are the only players to win three Big 12 Player of the Week awards in the same season.

IRVING, Texas – Keenan Evans captured his third Big 12 Player of the Week award as announced Monday by the conference office.

For Evans, it’s his third career weekly award from the Big 12. He joins Andre Emmett (2003-04) as the only Texas Tech players to win at least three Big 12 Player of the Week accolades in the same season. Emmett earned the Big 12 weekly honor a program-record five times during the 2003-04 season.

Evans piled up 28.5 points, 4.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game. He amassed 43 of his 57 points on the week in the second half which included 18 of his 31 points during the last 10 minutes of the South Carolina game. The senior guard provided 10 points down the stretch, and Texas Tech erased a four-point deficit over the last 3:38.

Evans’ 31 points at South Carolina was his second-highest career scoring output only behind his 32-point performance against then No. 22 Nevada on Dec. 5. The 31 points also vaulted Evans past Paul Nolen (1951-52-53) and Koy Smith (1993-94-95-96) into 22nd place on the program’s all-time scoring list. He now has racked up 1,310 career points.

Evans exploded for 22 second half points to fuel Texas Tech to a 15-point comeback versus Oklahoma State on Tuesday.

Texas Tech wraps up the first half of its Big 12 scheduled against Texas on Wednesday. Tipoff is slated for 8 p.m. CT from the United Supermarkets Arena. The game will be televised by ESPNU and available on the ESPN app.

