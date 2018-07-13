Texas Tech’s Tadlock Named Coach Of The Year By D1 Baseball

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech baseball head coach Tim Tadlock has been recognized as the 2018 D1 Baseball National Coach of the Year, the publication announced today.

It’s the second time Tadlock has earned a national version of the award, last doing so after the program’s first trip to the College World Series in 2014 by the College Baseball Hall of Fame. The 2018 award comes on the heels of Tech’s third trip to the CWS in five years.

Tadlock, who just completed his sixth season at the helm of the Red Raider baseball program, guided Tech to a 45-20 overall record in 2018, with a 15-9 mark in Big 12 games and a 6-3 slate in the NCAA Tournament. It was the second-straight year and fourth in five seasons Tech has won at least 45 games.

The Red Raiders opened the season at 14-0, the best record to start a season in school history. Included in that stretch was Tadlock’s 200th victory as head coach of Texas Tech, coming in a 5-0 shutout of UTSA on Feb. 24. His overall record now sits at 239-132 over his six years in Lubbock.

The 2018 squad scored the school’s most runs (529) & hit the most homers (82) since 2004, recorded its highest hit total since 2001 (695), had the most RBI (492) since 1997 and put together its best batting average (.309) since 2006. The Red Raiders also struck out 565 opponents, the most since a school record 589 in 1997, and tallied five shutouts for the second time in three years.

Five Red Raiders picked up First Team All-Big 12 awards in Gabe Holt, Josh Jung, Caleb Kilian, Grant Little and Zach Rheams, while Holt was named Big 12 Freshman of the Year. Little was named a unanimous All-American, earning honors from six different publications, as Jung (five), Rheams (one) and Holt (one) also racked up All-America accolades. Holt also was recognized with five freshman All-America nods, making him the first unanimous Freshman All-American in school history. The Red Raiders got it done in the classroom as well, placing 11 on the Academic All-Big 12 squads.

Eleven Tech student-athletes were selected in the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft, the most in program history. Grant Little (74th – San Diego Padres), Steven Gingery (123rd – St. Louis Cardinals), Ryan Shetter (262nd – Atlanta Braves), Jose Quezada (291st – San Diego Padres), Davis Martin (408th – Chicago White Sox), Ty Harpenau (472nd – Atlanta Braves), Caleb Kilian (595th – Baltimore Orioles), Cody Farhat (703rd – Cleveland Indians), Michael Davis (724th – Minnesota Twins), Dylan Dusek (796th – San Francisco Giants) and Zach Rheams (800th – New York Mets) were all taken in this year’s class, which had the most of any D-I program through the first 30 rounds of the draft.

The Red Raiders were welcomed at Rip Griffin Park by a record total of 141,158 fans over 34 games this season. The number shattered the previous mark of 130,919 set in 2016 and ranked 10th in the country in 2018. In doing so, the average attendance also went up to a school record 4,152, continuing the streak of raising the average amount of fans at Rip Griffin Park every year since Tadlock’s arrival as head coach.

Tech rolled through the Lubbock Regional with three victories over New Mexico State and Louisville (twice) to set up a Super Regional with Duke. The Red Raiders used a pair of 6-4 and 6-2 wins in the opener and game three to advance to the College World Series for the third time in school history. In Omaha, Tech defeated No. 1 Florida, 6-3, in the opening game, securing its first 1-0 mark at the CWS. Tech was one of the last five teams remaining in this year’s championship, finishing with a top-10 ranking for the third consecutive season.

–TECH–

Michael Minshew

The post Texas Tech’s Tadlock Named Coach Of The Year By D1 Baseball appeared first on Rock 101.1.