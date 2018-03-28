Texas Tech’s Zach Smith to Participate in College Slam Dunk Contest

Zach Smith is the fourth player in program history to participate in the College Slam Dunk Contest.

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s Zach Smith has been selected for the 30th annual State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championship held Thursday, March 29 at Bill Greehey Arena on the campus of St. Mary’s University in San Antonio.

Smith is one of eight participants selected for the event which will be televised live by ESPN2 at 8 p.m. CT following the NIT Championship Game.

Texas Tech has a championship lineage in the College Slam Dunk contest. Lance Hughes (1995), Darvin Ham (1996) and Andre Emmett (2004) are all former champions.

The format features three rounds of competition. The four players with the highest opening round scores will advance to the semifinals. Then, two finalists based on high score will be narrowed down from the semifinal round.

In addition to the four judges on-site, fans can serve as the event’s fifth judge on social media on Thursday by tweeting #CollegeSlam followed by #LastNameRating (e.g. #CollegeSlam #Smith10).

2018 College Slam Dunk Participants

Jacobi Boykins, Louisiana Tech

TK Edogi, Iona

Carlton Hurst, South Dakota

Joseph Kilgore, Texas A&M Corpus Christi

Deshun Patterson, Taber College

Max Pearce, SUNY Purchase

Junior Robinson, Mount St. Mary’s

Zach Smith, Texas Tech

