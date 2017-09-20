Text Messages Via Brain Waves

A company in New York has created incredible brainwave-reading technology that it hopes will become mainstream by 2020

The incredible technology can generate text by picking up signals a person’s brain sends to their fingers – from the smallest twitch to a deliberate finger waggle.

The technology is already being used to train patients to use a virtual hand before receiving hand transplants from donors.

Would you want this?

Jeff – No way!

Megan – Scary

Mudflap – Impossible, there is nothing in my head.

To read more about this story click here