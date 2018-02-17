T&F Adds One More Mark at Last Home Meet of 2018

Pole vaulter Drew McMichael joins the indoor 18-foot club in the last home indoor meet of the season.

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Red Raiders closed out their indoor run at the Sports Performance Center this evening at the Matador Qualifier meet with 11 personal-best performances.

Drew McMichael was the standout performance from the day, making his first ever 18-foot clearance in the men’s pole vault during his indoor seasons. McMichael’s last 18-foot clearance was at the Big 12 Outdoor Championship, when he achieved the outdoor school record height of 5.51m/18-0.75.

This clearance secured McMichael the No. 2 spot in the Texas Tech indoor record book, as well as a No. 10 nationally ranked position.

“I was absolutely thrilled with Drew today in the pole vault,” head coach Wes Kittley said. “That’s what we were going for and he made it happen.”

Running his first 800-meter race this year was senior C.J. Jones, who clocked a 1:48.98 run for first place. This run from Jones sits 22nd in the nation this year.

Duke Kicinski swept wins in the weight throw and shot put competitions. Kicinski heaved a 17.25m/56-7.25 toss in the shot and 18.95m/62-2.25 mark in the weight throw to achieve this first-place finishes.

Claiming her first event win was Tayler Jameson in the women’s pole vault. Jameson had a personal-best clearance of 3.92m/12-10.25 to see her way to this spot.

Kaylee Amershek had a personal-best 10:24.17 3,000-meter run to claim first place. This run was a five-second improvement from her previous best last week at the Texas Tech Shootout.

Next week, the Red Raiders will head to the Big 12 Indoor Championship in Ames, Iowa, to fight for the conference crown. The Championship will take place on February 23-24.

