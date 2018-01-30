T&F Men Hold on to Top-Five Ranking

Vincent Crisp’s 800-meter race served as the latest addition to this top-five rank.

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech men’s track & field program received a fifth-place ranking in the week-two U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association indoor rankings.

This marks the second consecutive week that they have held a top five ranking. The No. 5 mark is also the second-highest ranking ever held by the program in week two, dating back to 2011 when they were fourth.

Ten Red Raiders have chalked up a total of 10 marks this year contributing to this top-five position.

The most recent addition was Vincent Crisp in the men’s 800-meter run. This past weekend at the Texas Tech Classic & Multis, Crisp paced a 1:48.01, converted to 1:47.70 at altitude, race to claim second at the meet. This time is tied as the sixth-fastest mark in the world this year.

This mark also serves as the fifth-ranked indoor 800m time in Texas Tech history. Crisp’s time sits at the top of the NCAA indoor qualifying list, claiming the No. 2 spot in the nation.

Trey Culver had another great high jump performance this past weekend that snagged three spots in the top-10 performances of the weekend. Competing against some of the top talent in the country, Culver began making his marks at his 2.21m/7-3 clearance.

At 2.26m/7-5, Culver had tied his No. 6 all-time performance from last year’s NCAA Indoor Championships where he became a back-to-back national champion. This height ranked third in this week’s clearances.

Holding the first-place weekly ranking was Culver’s final bar of 2.30m/7-6.50, notching the second-best indoor high jump height in school history and a No. 7 world-ranked bar.

This week, the Red Raiders will remain in the Sports Performance Center to host the Texas Tech Open on Friday, February 2 and Saturday, February 3.

