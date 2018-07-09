Thai Cave Rescue Underway

The whole world is watching to see if all the kids in the cave get rescued

#BREAKING: CNN reporting an eleventh boy has been rescued from the Thai cave, according to an eyewitness who is part of the rescue operations. One boy and his coach remain inside. #ThaiCaveRescue FULL Story: https://t.co/LbLNAJDPW0 … pic.twitter.com/zTuv8J0vEp — CBS 6 Albany – WRGB (@CBS6Albany) July 10, 2018

3 hours of underwater swimming from ledge to entrance!!! #ThaiCaveRescue pic.twitter.com/Qc6Kgg9ytC — Anthony Grima👨🏻‍💻 (@anthonygrima) July 8, 2018