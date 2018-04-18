More than a few scientists have analyzed over five million recipes from more than 9,000 websites. Seriously, I wonder how many scientists it took to analyze THAT MANY recipes. Anyway, their goal was to find out of it is much more expensive to eat healthy foods rather than unhealthy foods, and they found out that the healthiest meals were just one or two dollars more expensive, on average. The perception is that eating healthy hurts the wallet, but apparently that’s incorrect. And actually it makes sense. Eating unhealthy food often involves fast food, which is far more expensive than cooking.

Back to the scientists; they put their heads together to make a list of the cheapest, unhealthiest foods we eat. Most of us TRY to eat healthy oeverall…but every now and then there’s a splurge waiting to happen. From this list, which one is your biggest vice?

corn dogs

cheeseburgers

macaroni and cheese

meatloaf

sloppy joes

I’M GUILTY! Raising my hand right here! The culprit? Cheeseburgers! YUMMY! Craving one this moment. How about your vice?